Pilot program workers help repair Fort Wayne sidewalks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Workers involved with a program initiated by the Fort Wayne Urban League are helping repair city sidewalks considered trip hazards.

The BUILD program prepares participants for a career in skilled trades by training them various construction skills.

The workers are paid $15 per hour while they gain instruction from construction supervisors and learn the skills needed for for permanent positions.

Construction companies in Fort Wayne and elsewhere regularly deal with a shortage of workers in the skilled trades.

The program is of value to Fort Wayne because it allows for more repairs of sidewalk trip hazards than what the street department would be able to accomplish on its own.

The Public Works Division contracted with the Urban League in the spring and so far crews have repaired nearly 5,400 linear feet of sidewalk comprised of 1,100 slabs at 270 locations.

Fort Wayne sees a 15% cost savings when compared to what it would cost to bid out the work to private contractors.