Ohio plastics company taking over closed Indiana factory

BLUFFTON, Ind. (AP) — A plastics molding company is taking over a closed northeastern Indiana factory, with plans to have 100 people working there by the end of this year.

Holiday City, Ohio-based 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics says it plans spending $27 million on starting operations in the Bluffton factory that was closed this summer by plastics goods manufacturer Buckhorn. The plant had about 100 workers when the closing was announced in March.

20/20 president Ron Ernsberger tells The (Bluffton) News-Banner he expects to eventually have up to 150 workers at the factory about 20 miles south of Fort Wayne.

The company makes products such as pallets, pool panels, burial vaults and window wells. It now has some 220 employees in Holiday City and will double its production capacity with the new Bluffton factory.

