Manufacturer expanding, adding jobs in Angola

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A fourth-generation manufacturer, Vestil Manufacturing, is investing $15 million in Steuben County.

The company is expanding its plant at 2999 N. Wayne Street by 8, 100 square feet and will build a new 250,000 square foot fulfillment center at the corner of Pokagon Trail and Growth Parkway. Vestil anticipates the new center to help service customers more quickly and efficiently, storing enough inventory to manage quick-ship products.

As a result, Vestil Manufacturing plans to create up to 100 new jobs by 2021. The jobs include managers, welders, machinists, and workers for shipping, packaging and maintenance. It currently employs more than 400 people, making it the second-largest private employer in the city.

The company makes ergonomic products, loading, packaging and material handling equipment. Vestil was founded in Albion, Michigan in 1958.