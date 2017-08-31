Man raised over $20K during Facebook Live for Texas flood victims

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (WANE) While volunteers have been scrambling in Texas, many across the nation have been doing all they can to raise money for the relief effort, including a man who’s originally from Fort Wayne. Justin Stowers spent four hours on Facebook Live to raise over $20,000 for the flood victims.

He was born and raised in Fort Wayne but recently moved to Missouri. Stowers said he used the live stream to take a break from planning his wedding. He also said he was called to do it.

“I know a lot of people are doing what they need to do to help people who are in need,” Stowers said. “I felt like I was sort of obligated to do whatever I could to help the people and we started with a goal of 200 dollars. We tried to do something small. It just blew up into something amazing and extraordinary man.”

Stowers also goes by the name “Justin Time”. He created a The Redneck Rave, a group that organizes a country-themed party that travels across the nation. He used his connections to help build his Facebook Live audience. Stowers said he had a lot of help raising the money from, Upchurch The Redneck and Tubbs. Both were able to use their Facebook Page followers to boost the live stream.

The stream ran for almost four hours. He stayed on camera just answering comments and continued to tell people to donate all they can.

“It was like a Jerry Lewis telethon on steroids,” Stowers said. “I was just so overwhelmed so my excitement and the people were feeding off of that and they stayed in tune. I do a lot of things that are not by the book that may not be correct. There were a lot of people that liked how I was talking. I was just going with the flow and there was no script or nothing man it was just all natural. People were like ‘Justin say this and I’ll donate a hundred dollars.’ I would say it without even thinking and people would donate a hundred dollars. It was crazy.”

After seeing all the photos and video coming out of Texas, Stowers started thinking about how he would respond if he was put in that situation.

“What if that was my family, what if everything I personally worked for,” Stowers said. “You know I would want others to help me and I felt with everything going on in society nowadays and all that stuff. It was a complete disaster what happened down there and I feel like it’s bringing a lot of people together sort of showing how strong America is right now by helping one another.”

During the Facebook Live, someone donated $1,500 to the cause. Stowers also said that some of the people who commented actually live in Texas and are seeing the horrors.

“You have to look at it as these people are your family,” Stowers said. “As Americans we need to stand together instead of trying to tear each other apart over racism or politics or what religion you are. No matter what happens we need to come together that’s what America is about if you’re still at home watching this right now you should do whatever you can.”

Stowers said he’s planning on doing another Facebook Live in the near future to help raise more money for the victims.