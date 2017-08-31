Lakers fined $500,000 for tampering with Paul George

LOS ANGELES (AP) – New Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka’s contact with Paul George’s agent violated the NBA’s anti-tampering rule and has resulted in Los Angeles being fined $500,000.

The league said Thursday that a law firm’s independent investigation didn’t find evidence of an agreement or an understanding that the Lakers would sign or acquire George, who was with the Indiana Pacers at the time. Paul later was traded to Oklahoma City.

The NBA had warned the Lakers about tampering following comments by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson about George on national TV on April 20.

The league said Pelinka’s contact with George’s agent “constituted a prohibited expression of interest in the player while he was under contract.”

The NBA’s anti-tampering rule prohibits teams from interfering with other teams’ contractual relationships with NBA players.

