Indiana trooper badly hurt when hit during traffic stop

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana state trooper was badly injured when a car hit him along Interstate 865 in suburban Indianapolis.

State police Sgt. John Perrine says the trooper was outside his patrol car during a traffic stop on the highway’s shoulder when he was hit about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

He says Trooper Ronneal Williams was about to make a radio call for help and was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The other driver was taken to a hospital with less serious injuries.

Perrine says the car crashed into the trooper’s car and them impact knocked Williams over the guardrail along I-865 near its interchange with I-465 just northwest of Indianapolis. Perrine said the patrol car’s emergency lights were on when the crash happened.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.