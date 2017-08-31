Indiana considers in-state tuition for student immigrants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are discussing whether to change a 2011 law that prohibits students living in the U.S. illegally from paying in-state tuition at public universities.

Such students have access to free public elementary and secondary education, but Indiana is one of three states that prohibit them from receiving in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

Immigration attorney Angela Adams says federal law also prohibits publicly-funded institutions from giving students living in the U.S. illegally scholarships or financial aid.

The requirement for becoming eligible for in-state tuition is graduating from public high school, rather than residency, in some states.

Republican Rep. Jack Jordan of Bremen says lawmakers need to better understand federal laws before making changes.

Lawmakers will make recommendations on the issue for the upcoming legislative session in two months.

