Homestead’s Bedwell overcomes cerebral palsy to continue soccer career in college

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nadia Bedwell has big shoes to fill – even in her size four cleats.

The Homestead midfielder is set to sign her letter of intent to Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. It’s a goal that she’s had nearly since she could walk – which was difficult to begin.

After being diagnosed with a mild case of cerebral palsy at a young age, Bedwell needed injections and a risky surgery to loosen the Achilles tendon in her heel. Thank in large part to her positivity, even the extra work and additional stretching never slowed her down.