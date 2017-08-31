GOTW Preview: Bishop Luers at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two undefeated teams with hopes of capturing the SAC’s Victory Bell clash Friday night at Dave S. Walter Stadium when 3A no. 8 Bishop Luers travels to 6A power Homestead in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

Luers is coming off wins over Carroll and Wayne to start the season. After rushing for 1,733 yards last year as a sophomore at Homestead (a total that set the Homestead single season school record) running back Jordan Presley is now at Luers – and is off to a fast start as a Knight. He tallied 308 total yards of offense and three TDs in the week one win over Carroll and added 21 carries for 157 yards and 2 TDs last Friday against Wayne.

For Homestead, quarterback Jiya Wright is playing outstanding football so far in 2017. The Northern Illinois University recruit racked up 343 passing yards and 5 total TDs (4 passing, 1 rushing) last week in a win over reigning 3A state champ Concordia. Trevin Taylor tallied five receptions for 107 receiving yards and three scores while Grant Raber snagged four receptions for 112 yards and a score.

