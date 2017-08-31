Do It Best Corp. donates $10K to Harvey relief

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Do it Best Corp. on Thursday donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Nabila Safdar, an IT Project Manager at Do it Best Corp. and current board member at the American Red Cross of Northeast Indiana, presented the check to Executive Director Katherine Mac Aulay at the Fort Wayne building materials buying co-op’s headquarters Thursday. Along with the money, Do it Best Corp. said in a news release that it will partner with the American Red Cross to facilitate the distribution of bottled water to those most in need in Texas.

“On behalf of the entire American Red Cross organization, and especially those of us working on the ground supporting relief efforts in Texas, I extend our deepest gratitude to Do it Best for this generous donation,” Mac Aulay said. “Historic tragedies like these call for united efforts from individuals and organizations like Nabila and Do it Best, and we are grateful for her service and the support of the entire Do it Best team.”

Do it Best Corp. also sent emergency trucks to members’ stores that were either in the path of the storm or were in a position to provide helpful backup to their communities and local businesses. The company has supplied needed products and resources for recovery and rebuilding efforts, it said.

Do It Best Corp. has a distribution center in Waco, Texas.

“We are glad to be able to make these donations on behalf of our members, and I am incredibly proud of the work our entire team has put into supporting our members and their communities,” said Do it Best Corp. President and CEO Dan Starr. “We are humbled by the opportunity to provide a level of relief to those hit hardest – and everyone here has worked together to answer the call and do everything we can to help those in need.”