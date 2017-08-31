Canterbury Green Recovering from fire, flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been two days since fire and flooding consumed Canterbury Green Apartments, condemning 11 apartments and leaving many without a home.

The apartment staff has placed large pods in front of the apartment that residents can put their belongings in, but for the most part displaced residents say they’ve lost everything.

Thomas Mitchem and his roommate Robert Moeller moved into Canterbury Green Apartments last Friday. Only four days later, they lost everything in the storm.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment building at 2718 Canterbury Blvd. At least 10 Fort Wayne Fire engines, including three ladder trucks, arrived to find heavy smoke consuming the building that sits across from the complex’s leasing office.

Firefighters battled flames inside the 22-unit building for about an hour. It’s not clear what caused the fire.

“As quick as it was, it was very traumatizing,” Mitchem said. “We were there just sleeping. Woke up to the loudest lightning I ever heard in my life and then smoke pours in the apartment and we knew something bad was happening. So we sprinted out and called the fire department and 911 as soon as we could.”

The fire and water ruined their clothes, furniture, beds, electronics, and personal documents and pictures. The roommates are trying to salvage what they can.

“It’s really hard,” Mitchem continued. “You never think you’re going to be in one of these situations until you are. You go through your whole lives thinking this couldn’t happen to me, a freak accident like this having your apartment building struck by lightning four days after you move in. I mean what are the odds?”

Canterbury Green management has placed two 20-foot pods in the complex for people to donate whatever they can to the people affected by the fire. The CEO of GoldOller Real Estate Investments, who owns the complex, has also offered to give $5,000 to each apartment for the residents who live in if they did not have personal insurance it.

