Bradley Baekgaard reducing role with Vera Bradley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley, will step down as the company’s Chief Creative Officer.

Company CEO Rob Wallstrom announced the change during a quarterly earnings report Wednesday morning. Beatrice Mac Cabe will assume the role of creative officer after serving 18 months as Vice President of Design.

The Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly was first to report the management change.

Baekgaard co-founded Vera Bradley with Patricia Miller in 1982.

Wallstrom said Wednesday morning that Baekgaard, “…remains the heart and soul of our brand.” She will remain with the company, but she will spend more time focusing on other Vera Bradley projects, including the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer and promoting her new book, “A Colorful Way of Living.”

Wallstrom also announced Stephanie Scheele will serve as interim Chief Marketing Officer after the departure of Theresa Palmero. Scheele has been with Vera Bradley as its Vice President of Marketing Strategy and Operations.

Vera Bradley beat Wall Street expectations for the second-quarter on revenue of $112.4 million. Earnings amounted to 13 cents per share, 3 cents higher than analyst predictions.