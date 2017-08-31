ACD Festival kicks off with arrival of Hoosier Tour

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The 61st Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival officially got underway in downtown Auburn Thursday with the arrival of nearly 40 classic Auburns, Cords and Duesenbergs that took part in the Hoosier Tour.

This year’s festival offers new activities and long-time traditions with over 40 unique events available that cater to more than just car enthusiasts.

Featured events include the Auburn Historic Tour, the Parade of Classics on Saturday with NewsChannel 15’s own Hannah Strong and Rod Hissong taking part and the Auburn Auction at the National Auto and Truck Museum.

For a complete list of events, visit the events page on ACD Festival website.