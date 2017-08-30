USF prevails in overtime to beat crosstown rival Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Alyissa Trosper scored two goals – including the game-winner in overtime – as Saint Francis battled back from and 0-2 deficit to beat crosstown rival Indiana Tech 3-2 at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Wednesday night.

Up 1-0 at the half Tech took a 2-0 lead on a goal in the 54th minute when Tori Singstock found Shelby Lucas in front of the net.

USF got on the board in the 61st minute when Trosper found the back of the net with a header off a corner kick to cut Tech’s lead to 2-1.

Alexis Siegel scored the equalizer for USF in the 79th minute to send the game into overtime tied 2-2.