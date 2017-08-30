Suspect arrested in cell phone shop burglaries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have made an arrest in the burglaries of at least three cell phone stores this week.
Alonta Walker, 20, of Fort Wayne confessed to burglaries at the Boost Mobile at 1101 Goshen Ave. late Monday, the Sprint store at 5525 Coldwater Road around the same time, and the Metro PCS store at 1622 Wells St. very early Tuesday morning. Sgt. Jim Seay with the Fort Wayne Police Department reported the arrested Wednesday morning.
Walker faces an initial charge of burglary.
Photos: Cell phone shops burglarized
Police did not say whether they’ve identified or arrested the other suspect in the burglaries. Security footage from inside the stores showed the same two suspects smashed into the shops and make off with a lot of cell phones, and police said they were searching for the two suspects captured on camera.
If you recognize them or have any information call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.