Surveillance cam captures vehicle break-in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A surveillance camera on a south Fort Wayne home captured two men rummaging through a small SUV early Wednesday morning.

Resident Lynsey Burd told NewsChannel 15 through our Report It feature that her West Rudisill and Foster Park neighborhood had experienced several over the past few months, and her own vehicle had been broken into four times within six months.

To combat the incidents, Burd said she bought a surveillance camera and installed it on her home at 3928 Fairfield Ave.

Early Wednesday, it captured the scene “clear as day” as two men rummaged through her vehicle around 1:15 a.m.

In the surveillance video, one man can be seen inside the vehicle’s front seats as another man rummages through from the driver’s side back door. As the video ends, one man softly closes the rear driver’s side door as the other man slowly walks away.

In a Fort Wayne Police report, an officer noted that nothing was taken from the vehicle. It also details that Burd’s husband tried to chase the suspects, but failed.

“We go to work all day, as should they,” said Burd. “The hard working people on the south side are now getting cameras bc (sic) of all this.”

If you recognize the men in the surveillance video, contact Fort Wayne Police or CrimeStoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).