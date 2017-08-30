Silver Alert issued for Jasper Co. woman

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Authorities are looking for a woman from Renssalaer who hasn’t been seen since noon Wednesday and is believed to be in danger.

Renssalaer is in northwest Indiana, about 100 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Wanda Butler, 77, is a white female, 5’1″, 100 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Butler was last seen driving a silver/white 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with Indiana Plate 446AAN. It has a white ball on the antenna and Sheriff’s Department sticker on the bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 219-866-7344.