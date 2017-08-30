Semitrailer driver loses 1 of 2 trailers, drives on 7 miles

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a semitrailer driver lost one of his trailers and didn’t realize it for until more than 7 miles later.

Police say Jeffrey R. Olgetree of Haughton, Louisiana, was pulling two trailers on Interstate 80-94 in Gary early Tuesday when another semitrailer veered into his lane, prompting Ogletree to swerve onto a shoulder, then overcorrect back onto the highway.

Police say this caused the rear trailer to fishtail and become unattached. It rolled onto its side before coming to rest across two lanes.

Police say Ogletree was unaware he had lost the trailer until he pulled over further down the road.

The overturned trailer didn’t lose its load of packages from Amazon. Police say two lanes were closed about two hours to upright and tow the trailer.

