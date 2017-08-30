Report: Man runs after traffic stop; meth found

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) Police in Mercer County, Ohio, arrested two people after a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, a detective with the Celina Police Department spotted a woman driving a 1995 Buick LeSabre without a driver’s license. The detective called out the information, and a Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy pulled the Buick over in Celina.

As the deputy pulled the vehicle over, a passenger jumped out of the Buick and ran off. A sheriff’s report said the man gave up a short time later and he was taken into custody.

The man – identified as 37-year-old Michael Shane Hoagland of Celina – told police he’d been using drugs and he tossed them inside the car, the report said. Inside the Buick, inside the clothing of the driver, police found a plastic baggie with methamphetamines, according to the report.

Hoagland was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a felony Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle charge.

The Buick’s driver – 31-year-old Samantha Codie Parker of Celina – was arrested for misdemeanor Obstructing Official Business and Driving Under Suspension.