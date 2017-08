WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – New Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is using some old lessons to map out his new adventure.

His father helped him understand the intricacies of football while baseball taught how to cope with failures.

Brohm looks like a perfect fit for the Boilermakers. He’s young, passionate, tough, creative and eager to

win. But with six bowl teams on this year’s schedule, Brohm knows just how challenging this hike will be.