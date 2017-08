FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool Wednesday night.

Police said it happened around 8:00 p.m. at the Jackson R. Lehman Family YMCA near St. Joe and Maplecrest.

The woman was taken to a local hospital.

Police couldn’t confirm whether a lifeguard was on duty at the time or whether it happened during a class or open swim.

NewsChannel 15 is working to gather more information and will update this story.