New Mexico teen, mass shooting suspect was searching for ‘inner peace’

Associated Press Published:
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 photo, police take a man into custody after a shooting at a public library in the eastern New Mexico community of Clovis. Authorities on Tuesday identified the gunman accused of opening fire inside the library as a Nathaniel Jouett, 16-year-old high school student who they say killed a youth librarian and a second employee while wounding four others. The Associated Press generally does not identify juveniles accused of crimes, but is identifying Jouett because of the seriousness of the crime and because authorities said they plan to file a motion requesting the case's transfer from the juvenile system to adult court. (Tony Bullocks/Eastern New Mexico News via AP)

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — A pastor says the teenager suspected of killing two people and injuring four others in a public library had been searching for “inner peace” shortly before the shooting.

Pastor David Stevens says Nathaniel Jouett, 16, started attending Living Word Church of God three months ago and appeared to be turning his life around after having contemplated suicide several months earlier.

Jouett is now awaiting charges for Monday’s deadly rampage. Authorities say their work has only begun as they talk to his family and friends and comb through social media posts looking for clues as to what may have prompted the violence.

Police Chief Douglas Ford says authorities plan to charge Jouett with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

 

