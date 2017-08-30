New Haven physics students race handmade cardboard boats

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) New Haven High School’s physicses class held their 18th annual “Anchors Away” cardboard boat competition Wednesday at Jury Pool in New Haven.
Students had to build a boat made only of cardboard and adhesive, large and strong enough to support themselves to navigate an obstacle course through the pool.
Six boats entered the competition.
