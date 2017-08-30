‘Modern Family’ actor Ferguson featured at Ball State

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Emmy-nominated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, from the TV show “Modern Family,” will visit Ball State University as a guest artist.

Ferguson will be at the school’s Muncie campus Dec. 1-3. He’s expected to give an informal talk and work closely with dance and theatre students.

Ball State says a “significant donation” from an anonymous donor is paying for the visit.

Ferguson plays an openly gay lawyer in the TV show, which airs on ABC.

The university says Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, who is an actual lawyer, have a non-profit advocacy organization that sells limited-edition bow ties.

The proceeds from the non-profit, called Tie the Knot, are given to LGBTQ organizations.
