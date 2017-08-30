Indiana police find car in hit-and-run that killed 3

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say they have found a car involved in a weekend hit-and-run that killed two young children and an adult.

Elkhart police spokesman Sgt. Chris Snyder says a silver Cadillac matching the car’s description was found Tuesday morning under a tarp at an Elkhart parking lot.

Witnesses described the car involved in Saturday’s hit-and-run as a light-colored Cadillac.

Snyder says police continue searching for the driver and are processing the car for evidence obtained through a search warrant. He urged the motorist to come forward and talk to police.

Police say five pedestrians were struck when the car left a roadway Saturday night and then sped away.

Authorities say 8-month-old Dolly Smith, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott died from their injuries. Two other people were injured.

