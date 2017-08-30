Hyundai resumes production in China after supply disruption

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hyundai Motor Co. says it has resumed production at factories in China following a shutdown that stemmed from a dispute between Beijing and Seoul over a U.S. missile defense system.

The shutdown, started last week when Hyundai did not pay a parts supplier that refused to provide fuel tanks in response, was the latest in series of challenges that have beset South Korea’s largest automaker in the key market, since a diplomatic row erupted in spring over South Korea’s decision to deploy a U.S. missile defense system.

A Hyundai spokesman says the supplier resumed providing fuel tanks today, allowing its China plants to return to production gradually. The company is still in talks with the supplier to resolve the payment issue.

