HighlightZone #2MinuteDrill Week Two

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After making its much-awaited debut last Wednesday the Highlight Zone “2 Minute Drill” is back with 120 seconds of the best sights and sounds from week two of the prep football season.

We mic’d up new Eastside coach Todd Mason for his first home game leading the Blazers – and snagged highlights of 17 local games along the way!

Check out the video to see the best from week two! And tune into the Highlight Zone on Friday night at 11 p.m. for coverage of 16 local games on Fort Wayne’s longest-running and most-watched sports show!