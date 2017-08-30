Gulf refineries down, gas prices up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Where Hurricane Harvey hit is right in the hub of where we get a lot of our gas. So, in Northeast Indiana the impact is at the pump.

In 24 hours prices in Fort Wayne jumped 10 cents. Some stations are over $2.50 a gallon. Experts believe it will get worse before it gets better.

A lot of drivers have gotten over sticker shock at the pump. On Wednesday they were filling up like normal.

“I didn’t even realize it,” one driver said. “I just buy gas. It’s going to go up, it’s going to go down there’s nothing you can do about it.”

As we approach a holiday Weekend prices are up for a different reason. Harvey and its aftermath have shut down 23 percent of the refineries near the Gulf.

“The prices overall have been increasing and they will continue to increase this week,” GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Allison Mac said.

But how much? Will it be another 10 cents in a day?

Mac said the spike may not be that dramatic.

“The number of refineries that are being shut down is going to stay where they are at, that’s what we’re hearing,” Mac said. “So, prices will continue to increase, but not at the dramatic levels we’ve seen them over the past couple of days.”

Drivers said it’s a small price to pay compared to the devastation people in Texas are dealing with.

“They have a lot more to worry about than me paying $2.50 for gas,” one said.

In all,14 gulf shore refineries are shut down or partially shut down. The refineries in the Great Lakes are operating at capacity, but Mac said most of that is being shipped to the gulf where not only are people dealing with the aftermath of the storm, but they’re seeing prices at the pump go up the most.