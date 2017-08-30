Disney Live! to bring magic to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The magic of Disney is headed to Fort Wayne.

Disney Live! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic is set to be presented at the Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The show will put Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy into “mysterious portals” throughout the Disney universe, including the enchanted lands of more than 20 favorite Disney characters like Disney’s Tangled, Aladdin, Cinderella, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Fantasia and Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story.

Presale tickets for Disney LIVE! Mickey and Minnie’s Doorway to Magic are available for purchase now through Tuesday using the code, “ACWMC”. For more information about pricing and availability, go to memorialcoliseum.com.