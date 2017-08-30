Country star Justin Moore coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Country music star Justin Moore will bring his nationwide tour to Fort Wayne next year.

The platinum-selling entertainer announced Wednesday he’ll bring his “Hell on a Highway Tour” to the Memorial Coliseum on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Oct. 27 at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office,by phone at (800) 745-3000 and online at www.ticketmaster.com/acwmc.

The “Hell On A Highway Tour” is Moore’s fourth headlining tour. The seven-month tour will hit more than 40 cities across the country, with Dylan Scott opening for Moore.

The tour will launch on Oct. 13 in Monroe, Louisiana.

Moore won the New Artist of the Year award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. His 2011 single, “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” reached platinum status, and his 2016 album, Kinda Don’t Care, rose to No. 1 on the U.S. Country charts and No. 4 in the U.S. charts.