PHILADELPHIA (WANE) – Former Bishop Luers and Indiana University sharp-shooter James Blackmon Jr. is heading to Philadelphia.

The 76ers signed two players on Wednesday, inking Blackmon to a rookie deal and James Michael McAdoo to a two-way contract.

Blackmon left Indiana after his junior season where he averaged 17.0 points a game for the Hoosiers.

The Fort Wayne native is a familiar face for Philly fans. He played for the Sixers summer league team and averaged 8.0 points a game in five outings.