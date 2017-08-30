Angola home leveled by fire

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) A three-story home was leveled by fire overnight in Angola.

Angola Fire crews were called just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to a home at 605 W. Pleasant St., near the Trine University campus on Angola’s southwest side, on a report of a fire. Firefighters arrived to find the large three-story home fully engulfed in flames, according to a report.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour, and doused the home with some 110,000 gallons of water, the report said. The home eventually collapsed on itself.

The Angola Street Department was called in an excavator to move large sections of the flooring and roof of the home, the report said.

The home was undergoing renovations at time of the fire, firefighters said. It’s not clear how the fire started.

The loss was estimated at $130,000.