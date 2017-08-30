2nd major shelter for Harvey evacuees opens

HOUSTON (AP) — A second major shelter has opened in Houston following Harvey’s landfall and it’s welcoming the first of up to 10,000 evacuees.

At least 10 buses pulled up to the NRG Center on the south side of the city just before midnight Tuesday. Those in wheelchairs entered first, followed by the first of what officials said could be up to 2,000 people by sunrise Wednesday at the conference hall adjacent to the decommissioned Astrodome and the city’s NFL stadium.

The George R. Brown Convention Center downtown has filled to nearly double its originally announced capacity of 5,000 in the five days since the storm first made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

The evacuees brought to NRG Center came from other parts of the metro area.

