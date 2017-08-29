Zverev beats player from Barbados at US Open

Alexander Zverev of Germany serves to opponent Darian King of Barbados during their opening round match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

 

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev worked deep into the night to get into the U.S. Open’s second round.

The No. 4-seeded Zverev made it through a tight first set and eventually wrested control for a 7-6 (9), 7-5, 6-4 victory over 168th-ranked Darian King, the first player from Barbados to participate in the main draw at any Grand Slam tournament.

The match finished a little past 2 a.m. on Tuesday; the record for latest U.S. Open finish is 2:26 a.m., which has happened three times.

Zverev vs. King didn’t get started in Arthur Ashe Stadium until after 11 p.m. on Monday, because it followed Maria Sharapova’s three-set win against Simona Halep — which itself followed the opening-night ceremony.

Zverev is a 20-year-old German considered the Next Big Thing in men’s tennis. He has won two Masters titles — the men’s tier right below the majors — this season, including by beating Roger Federer in the hard-court final at Montreal this month.

Zverev needed four set points to finally close the 80-minute opener against King, who had two set points of his own.

 

