Zverev beats player from Barbados at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev worked deep into the night to get into the U.S. Open’s second round.

The No. 4-seeded Zverev made it through a tight first set and eventually wrested control for a 7-6 (9), 7-5, 6-4 victory over 168th-ranked Darian King, the first player from Barbados to participate in the main draw at any Grand Slam tournament.

The match finished a little past 2 a.m. on Tuesday; the record for latest U.S. Open finish is 2:26 a.m., which has happened three times.

Zverev vs. King didn’t get started in Arthur Ashe Stadium until after 11 p.m. on Monday, because it followed Maria Sharapova’s three-set win against Simona Halep — which itself followed the opening-night ceremony.

Zverev is a 20-year-old German considered the Next Big Thing in men’s tennis. He has won two Masters titles — the men’s tier right below the majors — this season, including by beating Roger Federer in the hard-court final at Montreal this month.

Zverev needed four set points to finally close the 80-minute opener against King, who had two set points of his own.

