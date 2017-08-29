US transportation secretary to hear about Indiana projects

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The federal transportation secretary is set to visit northern Indiana and attend events regarding an Indiana Toll Road improvement project and planned upgrades to the South Shore commuter railroad.

The Indiana governor’s office says U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao will join Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials at Tuesday’s events.

The first will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Granger for $200 million in repaving and bridge repairs on the privately run Indiana Toll Road that started last year.

That will be followed by a meeting discussing plans for the South Shore line that links South Bend and Chicago. Federal funding is being sought to help pay for plans including a $290 million project to add a second track between Gary and Michigan City.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.