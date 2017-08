ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – It was lucky number 13 for Angola.

The Hornets had not beaten Leo since 2004 – or 13 long years – but they rallied against the Lions on Friday night to win, 41-35. They trailed nearly the entire game and then with 1:16 remaining Chase Schnepf powered his way into the endzoe for the winning score. We are proud to honor the Angola football team as the Optimum Sports Team of the Week.

Angola moves to 2-0 and will face Jimtown on Friday.