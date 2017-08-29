TinCaps release 2018 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The 2017 TinCaps season isn’t over yet. There are still three regular season games remaining this week, plus the team is poised to make the Midwest League Playoffs. But now fans can start to get excited for the 2018 season at Parkview Field, too.

The TinCaps have released their schedule for 2018, which will mark Parkview Field’s 10th season. Fans who attend the final three games of the regular season this Wednesday-Friday will receive a free 16-month wall calendar, presented by Parkview Physicians Group, featuring the team’s schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR THE 2018 TINCAPS SCHEDULE

“We’re looking forward to a strong end of the regular season and an exciting playoff run to close out a successful 2017 for the team and the organization as a whole,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “But we’re also excited to look ahead to 2018, which will be a special year as our 10th season at Parkview Field and as the TinCaps. There’s not a more electric atmosphere in minor league sports than at Parkview Field with our great fans.”

After two games on the road to begin the 2018 regular season, the 10th Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Saturday, April 7 (6:05 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians). Opening Day will feature the first of 32 Postgame Fireworks shows over the course of the season.

The TinCaps will also once again celebrate the Fourth of July at Parkview Field, as the team hosts the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers) on Wednesday, July 4 (6:05 p.m.). The full 2018 promotional schedule will be released at a later time.

“We know how much our fans enjoy seeing fireworks light up the downtown Fort Wayne skyline, and in 2018 we’ll have fireworks at nearly half of our home games,” Nutter said. “We really owe a huge thank you to our fans for being the best in Minor League Baseball and making Parkview Field as special as it is.”

Through 66 home dates this season, the TinCaps have had 22 sellout crowds, while welcoming 391,482 fans to Parkview Field (an average of 5,932 per game). That average is higher than 10 of 30 Triple-A clubs, 27 of 30 Double-A teams, and ranks second out of 60 Single-A clubs.

The TinCaps will maintain their affiliation with the San Diego Padres in 2018. San Diego’s farm system is ranked among the top three in baseball and could ascend to No. 1 next year. The Padres are expected to have many of their best prospects in Fort Wayne, including left-handed starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. Gore was named Gatorade’s 2017 High School Athlete of the Year, an honor that landed him on the front cover of Sports Illustrated. MLB.com currently ranks Gore as the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and he projects to be one of the top 30 individual prospects in all of baseball next season.

2018 TinCaps Schedule by the Numbers

70 home games

32 Postgame Fireworks shows

11 Thursday night home games

11 Friday night home games

10 Saturday night home games

11 Sunday home games with Postgame Autographs

5 midweek day games (11:05 a.m. or 12:05 p.m. start times)

2018 Season Ticket Packages: Existing season-ticket holders will have a priority period to renew and reserve their same seat locations for 2018. Following that period, season tickets will be available to the general public. If interested in a new ticket package, please contact the TinCaps to be added to a priority list.

Groups: If you enjoyed outings and picnics during the 2017 season, there’s an early period (beginning in the coming weeks) for booking an outing for the 2018 campaign. Groups that did not have an outing in 2017 are welcome to contact the TinCaps to be placed on a priority list for consideration.

Fans can visit TinCaps.com or call 260-482-6400 for more information.