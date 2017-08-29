Prime minister of Estonia to speak at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas will deliver a free public address on the Bloomington campus of Indiana University.

Ratas will speak at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Global and International Studies Building as a guest of the school and its Department of Central Eurasian Studies. Ratas will speak about his country and its domestic and foreign policy as it approaches the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Estonia gained independence from the Russian Empire in 1918. The Soviet Union annexed the Baltic state during World War II, but Estonia regained its independence in 1991. NATO troops were deployed there this year to discourage potential Russian aggression.

Ratas met with Vice President Mike Pence three weeks ago in Tallinn.

