NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Three New Haven schools lost power Tuesday morning and the district was allowing parents to pick up students.

Tamyra Kelly with East Allen County Schools said power was out at New Haven primary, middle and high schools. Kelly said parents were picking up students and absences were excused.

Other students remained in the schools and were served lunch. Water was still on in the school.

Kelly said power was expected to be restored by 11 a.m.