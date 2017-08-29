Police looking for endangered teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 13 year old girl.

Dasharia Adams was last seen heading south on Winter Street from E. Rudisill Avenue around 12:51 a.m. Tuesday.

She is 5’4″, weighs 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and black dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black tights, white socks, purple flip flops, and a backpack.

Adams is considered an endangered missing person.

If anyone has information on where she is, call 911.