Police investigate string of cell phone store burglaries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for suspects after three cell phone stores were burglarized in less than two hours early Tuesday morning.

Police say the burglaries are connected after security footage showed the same two suspects at two of the stores.

The first smash and grab happened at the Boost Mobile at 1101 Goshen Ave. around midnight. Security video shows the burglars break a window on the front door, reach in and open it.

It was the second burglary at the store in less than two weeks. Burglars broke into the cell phone retailer August 18, 2017 and stole merchandise worth several thousand dollars. A manager at the store said the suspects again stole several phones and accessories Tuesday morning.

Less than 15 minutes later, police received another call about a burglary at MetroPCS, 1622 N. Wells St. The suspects got into the store the same way.

A third burglary happened a short time later at the Sprint store at 5525 Coldwater Rd. Managers there said the burglars only took accessories from the store after shattering a front window.

Police are looking for the two suspects captured on camera. If you recognize them or have any information call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.