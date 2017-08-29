Park Center withdraws plan for drug treatment center

Related Coverage Despite opposition, zoning board approves drug treatment facility

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Park Center has withdrawn plans to put a drug treatment facility on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

The Board of Zoning Appeals had approved a special exception to allow the former Verizon building on Rupp Drive east of Coliseum Boulevard to be used for a drug treatment center. Dozens of people attended the BZA meeting to oppose the plan, citing safety concerns.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, which focused on the opioid epidemic in the community, Park Center President & CEO Paul Wilson announced that leaders decided to scrap the plan and will consider a different location for a drug treatment facility.

“The safety issue has been the lightning rod that has galvanized the group of people [against the plan] behind me. And I think fear surrounding this project has been fueled by the implication that dangerous felons would be walking through neighborhoods. Regardless of where this project gets placed, that is not the case. This is not an issue of dangerous felons walking freely to take advantage of citizens,” explained Wilson.

“When people hear the issue of a felony they assume it’s somebody who’s going to do bodily harm to them. That’s simply not true,” Wilson continued. “There are six levels of felonies in addition to murder, level 6 being the least risky. And the people we’re talking about are primarily level 6 felons and they primarily have drug charges or charges related to their drug addiction. Another level 6 felony is someone who doesn’t pay their child support. So that category is a big category with lots of different charges in it and it doesn’t mean that people are dangerous and are going to hurt other people. I don’t think we’ve been able to communicate that clearly.”

Wilson said a new facility that addresses drug addiction is in the best interest of everyone. “Research time and time again suggests that when people get treatment, the community is a safer place and that’s what we want to happen. We all want the same thing. We want the safety of the community and we want to help rehabilitate people to get them back to productive lives,” said Wilson.