More than $107,000 raised in Fill the Boot campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Local firefighters raised more than $107,000 to help find a cure for muscular dystrophy during the annual Fill the Boot campaign August 24 – 26.

More than 300 members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department and the Local 124 were scattered throughout the city with boots in hand to greet motorists and ask them to make a donation in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s mission to find treatments and cures for muscle-debilitating diseases.

Firefighters have taken part in the MDA’s Fill the Boot tradition for more than 60 years. They also help send more than 26 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA Summer Camp for free at Camp Potowatomi.