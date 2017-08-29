Mastodons sweep former conference rival IUPUI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s volleyball team took care of its former league rival by sweeping IUPUI 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-23).

Rightnowar finished with a match-high 16 kills, to go along with 14 digs, four blocks and two aces. Crowe earned a match-high 20 digs and had 10 kills. In her first match back, Natalie Seiler finished with 11 kills and five blocks.

Madison Jaqua and Victoria Mills finished with 25 and 16 assists, respectively. Defensively, Elizabeth Britner capped off her night with 15 digs and a pair of aces.

Fort Wayne put together an early 7-2 run in the first set, holding off a late rally from the Jaguars. The ‘Dons did much of the same in the second, putting together a 6-0 run after IUPUI had scored the first two points of the set. The Jags responded with a 6-0 run of their own to retake the lead. Tied 21-21, the Mastodons went on a 5-1 run, including four straight, to take the second set.

IUPUI took the lead early in the third set. Trailing 12-9, the ‘Dons scored three straight to tie the frame. The teams battled back and forth, exchanging five leads late in the set. With the score tied 23-23, Fort Wayne put the match away thanks to a serving error, before Seiler finished it off with a solo block.

Fort Wayne makes a quick trip down I-69 for the Ball State Tournament, Sept. 1-2. The Mastodons will face Navy, Bradley and the host Cardinals.