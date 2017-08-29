House Ethics panel investigating New York GOP congressman

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee says it is investigating Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York.

In January, the advocacy group Public Citizen filed a request for an investigation of possible insider trading. The House panel said Monday it needs more time to review a report submitted last month by the Independent Office of Congressional Ethics.

The advocacy group said Collins sits on the board of Innate Immuno, a company that is experimenting with a drug to treat multiple sclerosis. The group said Collins purchased millions of shares of the company while also sponsoring legislation that could benefit the company.

Sarah Minkel, a spokeswoman for Collins, says the congressman has followed all ethical and legal guidelines in his personal investments and he looks forward to the review.

