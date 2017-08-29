Heavy rainfall brings extensive flash flooding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A lot of roads around Fort Wayne and nearby areas dealt with flash flooding Tuesday. Many business and schools all had to death with the mess.

Ivy Tech closed part of their campus and IPFW had flooding as well.

The water didn’t last long in most places but when it was there, there was a lot after a wet start to the day in Fort Wayne.

By 11 a.m. Fort Wayne had already picked up 2 inches of rain. “It’s unreal. It’s really flooded over here so anybody coming down this way just be extremely careful,” one witness said.

Businesses across town had to take action, like Quality Mills Supply on Executive Boulevard. Employees moved their cars out of the parking lot as water creped its way over. “It was not good this morning. The water kept rising and rising and on the front of the building it almost came in the building,” Scott Hamlin said.

IPFW and Ivy Tech both had some flooding. Ivy Tech closed their north campus with a flooded parking lot and water in buildings. This was not common for the college. “I don’t ever remember this happening. It’s a pretty rare occurrence but we had some really crazy rains this morning,” Jaclyn Garver said.

An area off Tennessee and Kentucky had water up to driver’s headlights. Still people drove through, just like on Executive.

When classes resume, Ivy Tech will move locations until the North Campus buildings are back open.