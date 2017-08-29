Fort Wayne releases 2017-18 men’s basketball schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. Looking for its fifth straight postseason appearance, the Fort Wayne men’s basketball program has announced its 2017-18 schedule. The slate features eight opponents who played in the postseason last year.

The Mastodons open the regular season at Oakland (Nov. 10) in the first of three contests against Horizon League foes. The ‘Dons will travel to UIC on Nov. 18 and host Detroit Mercy on Nov. 28. These games and contests at Mid-American Conference (MAC) opponents Akron (Dec. 6) and Miami (Ohio) (Dec. 9) make up multiple road games only a few hours from campus. The Mastodons are 5-0 against MAC schools under head coach Jon Coffman.

Fort Wayne will play 15 home games in 2017-18, with the home opener set for Nov. 12 against Defiance. It will be the first of five contests at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center. The other 10 games will be played at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Fort Wayne starts their slate of Coliseum games with a 7 p.m. contest against Delaware State on Nov. 15.

Other non-conference home games for the Mastodons include: IU Kokomo, SIUE, Stetson, Olivet and Concordia (Mich.).

Fort Wayne faces two Power Five schools in trips to Kentucky (Nov. 22) and Indiana (Dec. 18). The Nov. 22 date may sound familiar to Mastodon fans as it will be one year to the date of Fort Wayne’s victory over Indiana. The ‘Dons will travel to East Tennessee State (Nov. 25) Thanksgiving weekend to face a Buccaneers squad which lost to Florida in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Following the trip to Bloomington, Fort Wayne will hit the road for the New Orleans Shootout. The ‘Dons will face Liberty on Dec. 21 and then either Louisiana Tech or Alabama State the following day. Both games will be played at the Xavier Convocation Center.

Fort Wayne opens Summit League play with a pair of road games, traveling to Oral Roberts (Jan. 4) and Denver (Jan. 6). The Summit League home opener is set for Jan. 11 against South Dakota at the Coliseum.

A balanced league schedule has Fort Wayne with four road and three home games in January and four home and three road games in February.

The Mastodons conclude the 2017-18 regular season on February 24 against South Dakota State at Gates.