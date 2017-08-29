Former AG Eric Holder to speak at Anderson University

FILE - This Sept. 26, 2013 file photo shows Attorney General Eric Holder pointing to an illustrations of the auto parts during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. A federal investigation into price fixing in the auto parts industry, made public four years ago with FBI raids in the Detroit area, has mushroomed into the largest antitrust investigation in Justice Department history _ and authorities say its not over yet. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former Attorney General Eric Holder will be in Indiana next month to deliver a speech.

Holder was the first African American to hold the position of U.S. attorney general and was appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2009.

He will address students at Anderson University, a private Christian school, on Sept. 19.

Holder will meet with students studying national security before speaking at an open forum scheduled for 2 p.m.

Holder was the 82nd attorney general of the United States from 2009 to 2015. He was previously a judge of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and also served as a U.S. attorney.

He has worked for a private practice law firm in Washington after leaving the Obama administration.

