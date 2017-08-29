Fire rises from Canterbury Green apartment building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fire was reported inside an apartment building within the Canterbury Green Apartments complex early Tuesday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 9 a.m. Tuesday to an apartment building at 2718 Canterbury Blvd. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that smoke was rising from the roof of the building.

At least 10 Fort Wayne Fire engines, including three ladder trucks, responded to the fire. Engines lined the main drag of the sprawling campus while firefighters worked. Ambulances were also at the scene.

Heavy smoke could be seen consuming the building and rising high.

It’s not clear how many residents inhabited the building. There have been no reports of injuries.

It’s also unclear how the fire started.