Auto parts maker to expand in Fort Wayne, add 300+ jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An auto parts maker that supplies General Motors and other vehicle manufacturers has announced plans to expand its operations in Allen County. Android Industries expects the expansion to create up to 313 jobs as a result.

Android Industries currently occupies a portion of the building at 13004 Fogwell Parkway. Later this year, the company will begin operations in a 55,000 square foot addition at teh same location. In addition, Android Industries will support their alliance partner, Avancez, as they begin operations at a second facility located at 12808 Stonebridge Road.

“We have been active, contributing members in our Fort Wayne community since 2012,” said Kathryn Nichols, CEO of Android and Avancez. “We support and believe in the Midwest values and the work ethic so deeply engrained in our team members. We value the leadership in our community; and we are honored to grow with our General Motors’ customer.”

Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Android Industries has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Turkey and Italy; with additional near-term expansion in China. Services include just-in-time assembly, flexible tooling and equipment, global supply chain management, welding, fabricating, Aquence™ coating, and more.